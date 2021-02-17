 Skip to main content
Economy

Canada’s inflation rate rebounds, fuelled by rising gas prices

Mark Rendell
Canadian inflation rebounded in January on rising gas prices and higher prices for durable goods.

The Consumer Price Index rose 1 per cent year-over-year, compared to 0.7 per cent in December, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. That came in slightly ahead of analyst expectations of 0.9 per cent.

Two of the three core inflation measures favoured by the Bank of Canada edged higher in January. The average of the three measures, which aim to remove the more volatile elements of the CPI, was 1.5 per cent.

“None of these figures are particularly high, nor worrisome, on a standalone basis. However, they are a bit higher than expected, and come at a time when there is already rising sensitivity to any signs of higher inflation,” wrote Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter in a note.

Gasoline prices were up 6.1 per cent in January compared to the previous month, as production cuts by Saudi Arabia early in the month helped boost global prices. Still, gas prices are 3.3 per cent lower than a year ago, as the economic impact of COVID-19 continues to weigh on energy demand.

Economists expect energy prices to supercharge inflation in the coming months, as current prices are compared to last March and April, when severe lockdowns led to a collapse in the price of oil.

“The solid rise in January prices sets the stage for what promises to be a significant run-up in headline inflation over the next three months. Depending on what unfolds in the next few weeks for energy costs, overall inflation could easily test the 3 per cent threshold by April, before easing,” Mr. Porter wrote.

New vehicle prices increased a notable 2.9 per cent in January compared to the previous year, which StatsCan attributed to a “higher availability of new model-year vehicles” than last January. Prices for digital devices, including smartphones, rose 3.4 per cent month-over-month, as holiday promotions came to an end. Although digital device prices are down 19.9 per cent year-over-year.

Food price growth moderated in January compared to December, with the price of meat increasing 1.2 per cent year-over-year and the price of vegetables edging up 0.2 per cent.

“Slower vegetable price growth was attributable to abundant supply following a good harvest in the United States and Mexico, as well as the diversion of food destined for the food service sector towards grocers,” StatsCan said.

The Bank of Canada expects inflation to be volatile in the coming months, with gas prices providing a short-term boost that may moderate in the second half of the year. In the bank’s January monetary policy report it said that inflation is not expected to sustainably return to the 2 per cent target until 2023.

“By our count, less than half of the CPI basket is running above the central bank’s 2 per cent inflation target, although that share has been edging higher,” wrote Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Nathan Janzen in a note.

“We continue to expect underlying inflation trends to continue to strengthen towards the BoC’s target rate as the threat of the virus and containment measures ease later this year,” he wrote.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
