Economy Canada’s retail sales in June essentially unchanged from May

Canada’s retail sales in June essentially unchanged from May

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada says retail sales were essentially unchanged in June as lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gas stations offset gains in most of the other subsectors.

Economists on average had expected a decline of 0.1 per cent, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales were down in four of 11 subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 2.5 per cent in June as sales at new car dealers down 3.2 per cent. Gasoline station sales fell 3.4 per cent as the price of gasoline moved lower.

Excluding sales in these two subsectors, monthly retail sales gained 1.7 per cent.

Retail sales in volume terms increased 0.4 per cent.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

