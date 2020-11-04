 Skip to main content

Canada’s trade deficit widens to $3.3-billion in September

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A shipping container is moved at the Port of Montreal on Aug. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Canada’s merchandise trade deficit grew to $3.3 billion in September as both exports and imports climbed higher, but remained below their pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.

The agency said the September reading compared with a deficit of $3.2 billion in August.

Economists on average had expected a $2.6-billion deficit for September, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

“The uneven recovery in Canadian international trade flows continued in September although the pace of improvement in international trade has flattened out after the initial rapid rebound in June and July,” RBC senior economist Nathan Janzen wrote in report.

Statistics Canada said exports rose 1.5 per cent in September to $45.5 billion, while the gained 1.2 per cent in volume terms.

Exports of forestry products and building and packaging materials rose 10.4 per cent in September as higher prices helped boost lumber exports 23.0 per cent to reach $1.6 billion, the highest level in 14 years.

Exports of aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts rose 13.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, imports rose 1.5 per cent in September to $48.8 billion as they gained 0.6 per cent in volume terms.

Imports of energy products rose 28.8 per cent in September as crude oil imports rose 87.1 per cent to top the $1-billion mark for the first time since March as Canadian refineries bought more crude oil from Louisiana.

Statistics Canada said imports for crude oil were on average $1.6 billion per month in 2019, but that dropped to $563 million between April and August this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s trade surplus with the United States fell to $2.0 billion in September compared with $2.9 billion in August as exports to the country’s largest trading partner fell 1.6 per cent and imports from south of the border rose 1.2 per cent.

Canada’s trade deficit with countries other than the United States fell to $5.3 billion in September compared with a deficit of $6.1 billion in August.

In September, Statistics Canada said monthly service exports fell 2.5 per cent to $9.1 billion, while service imports rose 1.2 per cent to $9.1 billion.

Canada’s trade deficit with the world for goods and services combined was $3.2 billion in September.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies