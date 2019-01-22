Canada’s wholesale and manufacturing sales down in November: Statscan

Statistics Canada says both wholesale sales and manufacturing sales fell in November.
The agency says wholesale trade fell 1.0 per cent in November to $63.0-billion, more than offsetting the 0.7 per cent increase in October.
Economists had expected no change in wholesale sales, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Wholesale sales were down in five of seven subsectors. In volume terms, wholesale sales fell 1.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, manufacturing sales fell 1.4 per cent to $57.3-billion in November, the second consecutive monthly decrease. Economists had expected a smaller drop of 0.9 per cent.
Sales were down in 13 of 21 industries, representing 45.3 per cent of total manufacturing sales. In volume terms, manufacturing sales fell 0.9 per cent.
