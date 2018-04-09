Canadian businesses still upbeat despite trade worries, slowing economy: BoC

Canadian companies remain surprisingly upbeat about the future in spite of the slowing economy and rising trade tensions, according to the Bank of Canada’s latest survey of business sentiment.

The report strengthens the case for another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada as early as next week.

The central bank has already raised its key rate – now at 1.25 per cent -- three times since last June, citing an economy that is running at close the full capacity. Its next scheduled rate announcement is April 18. The Canadian dollar jumped after the release of the report, hitting 78.64 US cents by late morning.

“Business sentiment continues to be positive, supported by healthy sales prospects,” the bank said Monday in its first quarterly Business Outlook Survey of 2018, conducted Feb. 12 to March 9.

A composite reading of various measures the bank tracks – such as prospects for sales, hiring and investments – remains high, “signaling positive business sentiment,” the bank said.

And it found that labour pressures are “evident” in most regions of the country.

The economic figures are mixed, but it apparently hasn’t dampened the mood of companies, Canadian Imperial Bank of Canada economist Royce Mendes said in a research note.

“However, this is only a survey, and it remains to be seen if the opinions expressed here are born out in hard data, which have yet to provide any clear direction,” Mr. Mendes said.​

Canada’s economy has slowed down after a burst of activity in the second half of last year. Many economists say GDP will grow just 1.5 per cent in the first quarter of this year, or a full percentage-point slower that the Bank of Canada predicted in its fall forecast.

But inflation has picked, reaching an annualized rate of 2.2 per cent in February – the highest level in three years. And the jobless rate has continued to fall in recent months to reach 5.8 per cent in March.

Nearly half of companies surveyed (48 per cent) reported stronger sales growth in the past year, while 43 per cent say sales growth will be stronger in the next 12 months.

Even plans to invest, which dipped a bit in the latest survey, remain widespread. Forty-four per cent of businesses plan to boost spending on machinery and equipment in the year ahead, versus 21 per cent who expect to invest less and 35 per cent reporting no change.

Hiring intentions edged up a bit from the previous survey. More than half of companies (54 per cent) plan to add workers over the next year. That compares to 9 per cent who expect to have fewer workers, and 37 per cent who anticipate no change.

For the past year, the central bank has also been asking businesses about the impact of U.S. tax cuts, the renegotiation of the North American free trade deal and rising trade tensions. The survey shows that most firms say they have not been affected yet – 71 per cent -- nor expect to be in the next year – 59 per cent.

Among other findings:

- Businesses reported a slight tightening of credit conditions.

- 26 per cent of companies report labour shortages, down slightly from the previous survey.

- More than half of companies expect inflation to be above the central bank’s 2-per-cent target over the next year.​

A separate survey of lenders, also released Monday by the Bank of Canada, found that credit conditions tightened in the first three months of this year, triggered by new federal rules that have made it harder for borrowers to get mortgage insurance.

The central bank has added new questions to the survey related to household credit conditions. Lenders reported that demand for high-ratio mortgages and home equity lines of credit increased slightly in the quarter, but they expect a decrease in the months ahead due to the tighter mortgage rules.​



