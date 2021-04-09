Canada’s job growth blows past forecasts in March but reversal feared as fresh COVID-19 restrictions kick in

Canada’s labour recovery got a big boost in March, though progress could prove short-lived as parts of the country enact tighter restrictions to contain a third wave of COVID-19.
Employment rose by 303,000 last month and the unemployment rate fell to 7.5 per cent from February’s 8.2 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. Compared to before the pandemic, around 300,000 fewer people are employed, a decline of 1.5 per cent.
The labour surge was driven by six-figure gains in both full-time and part-time work, while the number of self-employed jumped by 56,000 people, the first increase in three months. Around two-thirds of job creation came from the private sector. Notably, the labour force participation rate rose 0.5 percentage points to 65.2 per cent, just short of a full recovery.
That said, the labour market could be headed for another setback in April. British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec have recently moved to tighten restrictions as their caseloads climb due to contagious variants of COVID-19. While the provincial approaches vary, they tend to focus on the public-facing service industries that have suffered greatly in the pandemic.
“It is therefore likely that many of the gains in the high-contact service sectors will be reversed in April,” said Stephen Brown, senior Canada economist at Capital Economics, in a note to investors. “Nevertheless, the key takeaway from this report is the speed at which employment jumped once businesses saw an end to the pandemic in sight.”
New lockdowns tempered some of the upbeat results for the retail industry. Retail employment rose by 95,000 in March – the strongest performance by industry – to fully undo the damage of the second wave. Industry jobs are now within 1.2 per cent of pre-COVID levels.
Ontario was a standout province, with employment climbing by 182,000 or 2.5 per cent. The Toronto area kicked in 64,000 of that gain. Alberta saw its own gain of 37,000, while Newfoundland and Labrador jumped by 13,000 (6.5 per cent) as restrictions eased.
