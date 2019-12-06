 Skip to main content

Economy

Register
AdChoices

Canadian economy sheds 71,000 jobs in November, jobless rate climbs

Matt Lundy Economics Reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s labour market recorded its worst month for job losses in more than a decade with roughly 71,000 positions shed in the month of November.

The unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.9 per cent, from 5.5 per cent in October, Statistics Canada said in its Labour Force Survey.

One area of strength was compensation: Average weekly wages increased by 4.5 per cent from a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Over the past year, the number of employed Canadians has risen by 1.6 per cent, which marks a considerable slowing of job growth after a series of blowout gains earlier this year. It was expected that 10,000 positions would be added in November, according to the consensus estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The job losses were quite broad-based. Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec recorded the largest losses, while Ontario was the only province to notch a sizable gain.

Employment dropped in both the goods and services-producing sectors. Manufacturing was hit particularly hard, with about 28,000 fewer people working in that sector. The drop was largely felt in Quebec, Statscan said.

The private sector was accountable for most of the job losses, with around 50,000 fewer people employed.

“Overall, a weak set of numbers, something that could have the Bank of Canada rethinking its on-hold stance if it were to continue,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, in a client note.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies