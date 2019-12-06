Canadian economy sheds 71,000 jobs in November, jobless rate climbs

Canada’s labour market recorded its worst month for job losses in more than a decade with roughly 71,000 positions shed in the month of November.

The unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.9 per cent, from 5.5 per cent in October, Statistics Canada said in its Labour Force Survey.

One area of strength was compensation: Average weekly wages increased by 4.5 per cent from a year ago.

Over the past year, the number of employed Canadians has risen by 1.6 per cent, which marks a considerable slowing of job growth after a series of blowout gains earlier this year. It was expected that 10,000 positions would be added in November, according to the consensus estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The job losses were quite broad-based. Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec recorded the largest losses, while Ontario was the only province to notch a sizable gain.

Employment dropped in both the goods and services-producing sectors. Manufacturing was hit particularly hard, with about 28,000 fewer people working in that sector. The drop was largely felt in Quebec, Statscan said.

The private sector was accountable for most of the job losses, with around 50,000 fewer people employed.

“Overall, a weak set of numbers, something that could have the Bank of Canada rethinking its on-hold stance if it were to continue,” said Royce Mendes, senior economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, in a client note.

