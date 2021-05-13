Canadian economy won’t fully recover until inequality addressed, BoC’s Macklem says

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank remains focused on an inclusive economic recovery that brings women, youth and racialized Canadians back into the workforce, even as it begins to tighten its monetary policy stance.
“We are in the sharpest and most unequal economic cycle in our lifetime,” Mr. Macklem said in a speech to universities in Atlantic Canada on Thursday, noting that low-wage workers have borne the brunt of job losses throughout the pandemic.
“We won’t fully heal the economy until we address these unequal impacts. And rather than just trying to recover to where we were before the pandemic, maybe we can bring the economy to a better place for everyone,” Mr. Macklem said.
This has been a recurring theme for Mr. Macklem; his last speech in February also focused on the unequal impact the pandemic has had on the labour market.
At the same time, the bank has taken the most aggressive approach among global central banks in beginning to wind down the extraordinary monetary stimulus launched last spring. Last month, the bank cut its weekly federal government bond purchases by 25 per cent and pulled forward its timeline for a potential interest rate hike.
The speech comes on the heels of the April jobs report from Statistics Canada that showed the labour market recovery stalling amid renewed lock-down measures. Employment fell by 207,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate rose 0.6 per cent to 8.1 per cent.
Mr. Macklem had little to say about inflation in his prepared remarks, even though his speech comes a day after U.S. inflation numbers came in much stronger than expected, rattling markets around the world. The U.S. consumer price index rose 4.2 per cent in April, compared to the previous year, while core inflation – which excludes volatile elements such as food and gasoline – was up 3 per cent.
Mr. Macklem’s challenge right now is balancing inflation pressure – which is coming from large amounts of fiscal stimulus, pent-up consumer savings and supply-chain bottlenecks – with his goal of achieving an inclusive economic recovery. In an effort to do this, Mr. Macklem and his team are looking at a broader set of labour market indicators than just the aggregate unemployment to determine what “full employment” looks like.
In this the bank appears to be taking notes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has redefined its idea of full employment to take into account segments of the population that tend to rejoin the labour force later in an economic recovery.
“What does a complete recovery look like?” Mr. Macklem asked in his speech. “A complete recovery is a shared recovery. If you’re a worker looking for job, it means a healthy job market with good opportunities. And that needs to include the workers most affected by this pandemic: low-wage earners, women, youth and racialized Canadians.”
Mr. Macklem acknowledged that some of the bank’s own actions – cutting rates and quantitative easing – may be fueling inequality, by boosting asset prices.
“Changes in monetary policy always have consequences for how both income and wealth are distributed. Similar to reducing interest rates, QE works to stimulate demand by lowering borrowing costs and encouraging spending,” he said.
“At the same time, our policy interest rate and QE also affect the prices of assets—and not just government bonds. QE can boost wealth by increasing the value of assets such as the investments Canadians have in their registered retirement savings plans or company pension plans. But of course, these assets aren’t distributed evenly across society,” he said.
He said that the bank will “look closely at the outcomes of QE” to get a better understanding of its impact on inequality.