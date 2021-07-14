Canadian manufacturing sales fell for second consecutive month in May

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell for a second consecutive month in May as the machinery, chemical and fabricated metal industries declined.

The agency says manufacturing sales fell 0.6 per cent to $57.9-billion in May.

The drop came as machinery sales, which hit a record high in April, fell 16.9 per cent to $3.1-billion, mainly due to lower sales of agricultural, construction and mining machinery.

Chemical sales dropped 2.0 per cent to $5.2-billion, while fabricated metal sales fell 1.8 per cent to $3.6-billion in May.

Meanwhile, wood product sales rose 6.1 per cent to a record $5.4-billion in May, helped by higher prices. The primary metal industry also gained 3.6 per cent to reach a record $4.9-billion, also helped by higher prices.

Statistics Canada says sales in constant dollars fell 2.5 per cent in May, indicating a lower volume of goods sold for the month.

