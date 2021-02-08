Alberta reinstates 1976 coal policy in wake of public backlash and legal challenge

The Alberta government is reinstating a stringent 44-year-old coal mining policy it ripped up last year – with no consultation – in the wake of widespread public backlash and a legal challenge.
However, coal exploration that has already been granted approval will be allowed to continue.
The province faced intense public pressure after killing the 1976 Coal Policy, which in part provided extra protections for sensitive lands and crucial headwaters on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains. One company considering a new mine in the area applauded the government’s decision when it was announced in May.
The policy, introduced under then-premier Peter Lougheed, laid out how and where coal development could go ahead in the province. It banned open-pit mines over a large area by using land classifications, with completely or highly protected areas deemed Category 1 or 2 lands.
Those land classifications have now been reinstated, and new applications for coal exploration, water use or mining on Category 2 lands have been put on hold pending consultations with Albertans on a new coal policy.
Energy Minister Sonya Savage has also directed the Alberta Energy Regulator not to permit mountaintop removal, a form of surface coal mining.
“Albertans have spoken loud and clear and we have heard them,” she said in a statement.
“Not only will we reinstate the full 1976 Coal Policy, we will implement further protections and consult with Albertans on a new, modern coal policy. Alberta’s government is absolutely committed to protecting the majestic Eastern Slopes and the surrounding natural environment.”
Monday’s policy change marks a significant reversal for the Alberta government, which in May said that scrapping the 1976 policy was a “common-sense decision” that would “create certainty and flexibility for industry” and help attract investment. It argued at the time that it would put the acquisition of coal rights on equal footing with other commodities such as oil and gas and said regulatory reviews would protect sensitive land.
Just last week Premier Jason Kenney told a Facebook live audience that the Coal Policy had been “superseded by far more stringent regulation of mining in general – coal mining in particular – through regulation and statute law since 1976.”
As an example, he pointed to the Water Act, which did not exist in 1976.
“That will never allow a mining company of any sort – or a logging company or an oil and gas company or a ranching operation – to jeopardize the headwaters. So all of these laws, all of the provincial and federal regulations, continue to apply to any proposed coal mine,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of Albertans disagreed and signed petitions demanding the reinstatement of the 1976 Coal Policy. Ranchers and First Nations also took the government to court, arguing the province had failed in its duty to consult before killing the policy.
Last month, after the public outcry, the government also cancelled 11 leases signed in December by two mining companies.
Applications for five new coal mines are currently before the Alberta Energy Regulator. All are in the exploration phase, which covers any work to determine the presence of coal by test drilling or anything that disturbs the surface.
Government officials said the policy reversal would not affect mines such as the Grassy Mountain project, which is located in non-protected Category 4 lands in the Crowsnest Pass. It’s on the site of an old mine that closed in the 1960s and is set to produce about 93 million tonnes of metallurgical coal – used to make steel – over its 23-year life. It is owned by Riversdale Resources Ltd., a subsidiary of Australian mining giant Hancock Prospecting.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.