Bankrupt energy companies can’t walk away from old wells, Supreme Court rules

Canada’s highest court says a province’s right to enforce cleanup takes precedence over creditors when a polluter goes bankrupt.

In a 5-2 decision released Thursday, the court said Alberta’s provincial regulations that compel oil and gas companies to clean up wells are in the public interest and do not conflict with banks’ rights to collect on debts in bankruptcy cases.

The judgement reverses a lower court decision that put ATB Financial Corp.’s interest to recoup money on a soured loan in the case of bankrupt energy producer Redwater Energy Corp. ahead of the regulator’s ability to enforce cleanup as set out in provincial regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigation: Hustle in the oil patch: Inside a looming financial and environmental crisis

A receiver appointed to liquidate Redwater’s assets had sought to sell only its most profitable oil wells and disclaim the rest, leaving responsibility for cleanup to the wider industry.

“Bankruptcy is not a licence to ignore rules, and insolvency professionals are bound by and must comply with valid provincial laws during bankruptcy,” the majority said.

The case before the Supreme Court triggered interventions from the country’s biggest oil companies, environmentalists, landowner groups and attorneys-general across Canada.

More to come