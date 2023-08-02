Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it is investigating Cameco Corp CCO-T and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ BEP-UN-T $7.9-billion deal to acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has invited comments on the deal from interested parties. It did not give any further details.

The deal was announced in October last year on the heels of an uptick in interest in nuclear power amid an energy crisis in Europe and soaring crude oil and natural gas prices.

Cameco will own 49 per cent of Westinghouse, while Brookfield Renewable and its institutional partners will own the rest, the companies had said.

Westinghouse, Cameco and Brookfield Renewable Partners did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.