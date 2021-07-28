 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Energy and Resources

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Crescent Point raises 2021 production guidance as higher prices boost second-quarter profits

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Crescent Point Energy Corp. raised its 2021 production guidance stemming from higher energy prices after swinging to a $2.14-billion profit in the second quarter.

The Calgary-based company says it earned $3.65 per diluted share in the quarter, compared with a loss of 27 cents per share or $145.1-million a year earlier.

The gain flowed from a $1.9-billion after-tax reversal of non-cash impairment due to an increase in commodity prices and a gain of more than $70-million from an asset sale.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted profits for the three months ended June 30 were $117.6-million or 20 cents per share, up from a loss of $27.9-million or five cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Crescent Point was expected to post 22 cents per share in adjusted profits, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

The company’s average daily production in the quarter was 148,641 boe/d, up from 120,842 boe/d in the second quarter of 2020, while the average selling price was $62.78 per barrel of oil equivalent, up from $23.55 in the same quarter last year.

“We also closed two strategic transactions during the quarter, further enhancing our asset portfolio and long-term sustainability,” stated CEO Craig Bryksa.

“The seamless integration of the Kaybob Duvernay assets and the constructive commodity price environment have set us up for a strong second half of the year and into 2022.”

It increased its annual average production guidance to 130,000 to 134,000 boe/d, up from the prior range of 128,000 to 132,000 boe/d, in part due to the reactivation of higher-cost production that was shut-in when energy prices were lower.

Adjusted cash flow from operations increased to $387.8-million from $109-million in the prior year quarter as production.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies