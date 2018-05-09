Enbridge gains about $3-billion as it sells assets in separate deals

Enbridge Inc. is selling stakes in renewable energy assets and shedding a major U.S. natural gas infrastructure business in separate deals as the company faces pressure to cut debt and simplify its complex operations.

Enbridge said Wednesday it is selling a 49-per-cent stake in wind and solar energy assets in North America and Germany for $1.75-billion to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Separately, the company said an affiliate of Boston-based private equity firm ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC would buy its Midcoast Operating LP unit and related subsidiaries for US$1.12-billion ($1.44-billion). The sale includes natural-gas gathering and processing assets in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Both deals are expected to close in the third quarter.

Enbridge Toronto-listed shares were up 2.13 per cent at $41.27 in midmorning trading Wednesday.

Chief executive officer Al Monaco had pledged to sell assets worth $3-billion this year, responding to investor concerns about the company’s high debt following its acquisition of rival U.S. Spectra Energy Corp.

Enbridge is also seeking to raise funds for $22-billion in expansions, including its contentious Line 3 pipeline from Alberta to Wisconsin. The company’s long-term debt is about US$61-billion.

“The sale of Midcoast is an important step in our shift towards a pure regulated pipeline and utility model, and positions us well to achieve our goal of selling CAD$3-billion in non-core assets in 2018,” Mr. Monaco said in a release.

The assets include about 18,000 kilometres of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines, and 2,075 million cubic feet per day of processing capacity plus 1,330 million cubic feet a day of treating capacity.

Under the deal with CPPIB, Enbridge said it would operation and manage the renewable power assets, which include two German offshore wind projects.

The company has also created a new joint venture with the pension fund to pursue future European offshore wind projects.