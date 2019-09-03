 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Foreign share of production from Alberta’s oil sands has fallen significantly since 2014

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Foreign share of production from Alberta’s oil sands has fallen significantly since 2014

Dan Healing
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Japan Canada Oil Sands president Satoshi Abe says 'Canada itself creates significant barriers to new investment' in Alberta's oil sands.

Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

When it comes to talking about how the northern Alberta oil sands have lost their lustre for foreign investors, Satoshi Abe sounds a lot like his Canadian counterparts.

“I think Canada itself creates significant barriers to new investment,” said the president of Japan Canada Oil Sands Ltd. or JACOS, reached at his Calgary office.

“Additional investment in Canada will only become attractive once there is sufficient egress of its resources and more certainty around its regulatory processes, which we are clearly lacking.”

Story continues below advertisement

The foreign content of the Alberta oil sands has been thinned over the past four years, but not eliminated.

Oil sands output attributable to non-Canadian companies rose from about 320,000 barrels per day in 2010 to 647,000 bpd in 2014, then slipped back to about 573,000 bpd in 2018, according to a Canadian Press analysis of Alberta Energy Regulator production numbers.

The foreign working interest percentage varied from 22 per cent of total oil sands production of 1.44 million bpd in 2010, to just under 33 per cent of 1.98 million bpd in 2014, and about 20 per cent of 2.9 million bpd in 2018.

The decision by Oklahoma-based Devon Energy Corp. to sell its Jackfish thermal oil sands project (2018 output of 100,000 bpd) to Calgary-based Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. earlier this year drops that percentage to roughly 16 per cent.

While European and American companies such as Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil (now Equinor), Total, ConocoPhillips, Marathon Oil and Murphy Oil have been backing away from their oil sands exposure, Tokyo-based JACOS has been raising its bets.

It was part of a group of companies conducting oil sands extraction experiments starting in 1978, more than 40 years ago.

It opened a small-scale thermal pilot project in 1999 and produced a cumulative total of 35 million barrels of bitumen by 2015, when it was shut down as a precaution during the wildfires that destroyed parts of Fort McMurray.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead of restarting the pilot, the company elected to go ahead with its long-planned $1.8-billion, 20,000-barrel-per-day Hangingstone expansion project, which began producing in 2017.

Better-than-expected results from its wells, where steam is employed to thin the sticky bitumen before it is pumped to surface, have boosted production to well above design, at about 29,000 bpd, Abe reported.

The 12 foreign companies left with commercial oilsands production in Alberta now are composed of three from the U.S. (ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, Chevron), three from China (CNOOC or China National Offshore Oil Corp., PetroChina, Sinopec), and one each from Britain (BP), the Netherlands (Shell), France (Total S.A.), Hong Kong (Sunshine Oilsands), Japan (JACOS) and South Korea (Harvest Operations).

The Canadian Press foreign production analysis found the non-Canadian company with the highest oil sands production in 2018 was one of its most reluctant participants, Paris-based Total.

When the French firm announced a deal last year to sell its undeveloped Joslyn oil sands mining project to Canadian Natural, CEO Patrick Pouyanne made it clear oil sands were not the high priority they once were.

“Reducing our exposure to Canada’s oil sands by selling this asset is in line with our global strategy to focus our oil investments on low-break-even resources and develop a resilient portfolio in the mid and long term,” he said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

He added the same rationale was used in cutting its stake in the Suncor Energy Inc.-led Fort Hills oil sands mining project to 24.6 per cent from 29.2 per cent in 2017.

Open this photo in gallery

Devon Energy sold its Jackfish thermal oil sands project to Canadian Natural Resources earlier this year.

www becq net

Still, Total’s share of Alberta oil sands production in 2018 was higher than any other foreign company at an average of about 101,000 bpd – 32,000 bpd from Fort Hills and nearly 69,000 bpd from its 50 per cent stake in the Surmont thermal project operated by its partner, Houston-based ConocoPhillips.

The next largest foreign oil sands owner is CNOOC, which picked up a 25 per cent interest in the JACOS assets, a 7.2 per cent interest in the Syncrude oil sands mine and ownership of the Long Lake thermal project when it bought Calgary’s Nexen Energy for $15.1 billion in 2013.

It produced about 71,000 bpd in 2018, little changed from 66,800 bpd in 2014.

Next is ConocoPhillips at 69,000 bpd, and then Exxon Mobil with 65,000 bpd from its 29 per cent stake in the Kearl oil sands mine operated by its Canadian subsidiary, Imperial Oil Ltd.

A buoyant global oil market and an attractive resource with pipeline room and clear regulatory paths brought foreign players to Canada’s oil sands a decade ago, says oil sands analyst Michael Dunn of GMP FirstEnergy.

Story continues below advertisement

The reversal of all of those factors is responsible for sending them away.

“In the oil sands, experience and scale account for so much and if it’s not a growth area for you, if you’re not committed to it, a lot of these entities have decided their efforts and time are better served elsewhere.”

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter