Explainer: How the global energy crunch came to Canada

When the world’s energy crisis landed on Blake Shaffer’s doorstep, he signed up for a fixed-term contract for natural gas because he reckoned prices for the fuel will likely be at elevated levels for years.
“Having been on a floating price for probably 10 years I’ve lived here, this is the first time I’ve locked in my gas price,” said the professor of energy economics at the University of Calgary.
Prof. Shaffer made his decision a couple of weeks ago, after watching futures prices surge in natural gas markets in North America.
He predicts that as consumers assess the impact of high prices on their heating bills at home, many of them will act as he did by opting for the certainty of a predetermined commodity price for the duration of the contract.
In Alberta last month, Prof. Shaffer said the math made sense, even though the downside is that if natural gas prices crash, consumers on fixed terms would be left paying bills at the contracted prices.
Natural gas markets traditionally have been influenced by supply and demand within continents. But the recent spike to record-high spot prices for shipments of liquefied natural gas into Asia has had a ripple effect, contributing to upward pressure on fuel prices in Europe and North America.
A combination of factors has led to the soaring prices in Canada, but instead of only domestic factors as was the case in past rallies, the global energy crunch plays a significant role this time.
“We’re really being pulled up by the rest of the globe,” Prof. Shaffer said. “That comes all the way back here to lowly Alberta also being pulled up.”
Options vary from province to province for signing up with marketers of natural gas, and consumers need to check the fine print in any contract such as having the flexibility or not to go back to variable rates.
Third-party marketers in British Columbia are offering five-year contracts for as low as $4.99 per gigajoule — higher than current variable rates in the province but lower than futures markets.
FortisBC, the largest distributor of natural gas to homes in B.C., raised its variable rate for the fuel to about $3.85 per gigajoule, effective Oct. 1, up 35 per cent from the previous quarter’s charge of nearly $2.85 per gigajoule.
The latest variable rate is at the highest residential level in seven years at FortisBC, but since the commodity charge is one-third of the total bill, a typical household can expect to pay 9 per cent higher than previously.
Jason Wolfe, director of energy solutions at FortisBC, compared the decision on whether to opt for fixed-term contracts with mortgage shopping. “Like a mortgage, you can have a fixed rate or a variable rate. It depends on your risk tolerance,” Mr. Wolfe said. “That’s an individual choice.”
In the United States, natural gas storage levels today are 14-per-cent lower than where they were a year ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Spot prices for natural gas at Henry Hub in Louisiana, the U.S. benchmark, have almost tripled over the past year.
“There’s less supply and more demand for natural gas. And there’s not enough gas in storage to ensure that we have enough of the commodity this winter,” said Jeff Tonken, chief executive officer at Calgary-based Birchcliff Energy Ltd.
Investors have taken note of Birchcliff as it remains unhedged on natural gas, allowing the producer to ride the commodity rally. Birchcliff’s share price has skyrocketed sixfold since April, 2020.
But Mr. Tonken cautions that from a broader economic viewpoint, the ongoing transition to renewable energy means fewer institutional investors are willing to stick with oil and gas companies over the long term, while banks are scaling back the size of loans.
The resulting financial squeeze has meant producers can’t easily ramp up drilling to increase energy supply, with the situation exacerbated because of a shortage of skilled workers in the field.
“When you have a lack of investment, the energy supply is going to fall and demand is going to go up,” Mr. Tonken said.
While industrial users of natural gas are feeling the pinch, whether it be power plants, the oil sands or petrochemical facilities, he said high commodity prices will increasingly attract the attention of Canadians because of the impact on their budgets.
“It’s going to raise the cost of keeping your house warm in the winter time,” Mr. Tonken said.
As oil demand rebounds, gasoline prices jump across Canada
A global economic bounce-back and flurry of demand for travel as pandemic restrictions ease has crude prices rebounding from a tumultuous year.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed to almost US$80 this week, from a low of around US$62 in August, while Western Canadian Select (WCS) jumped from around US$49 to nearly US$67 in the same period.
Both have seen a remarkable recovery since January. Since then, the WTI price has increased by 67 per cent and WCS has shot up by 107 per cent. In the first six months of 2020, Canada produced 4.5 million barrels per day of crude, compared with 4.7 million per day in the same months of 2021, according to the Canada Energy Regulator.
But as people increasingly get out and about, they’re feeling the sting of high prices at the pump. Gasoline price monitoring site gasbuddy.com had prices rise in every jurisdiction save PEI and Nova Scotia on Thursday, including a whopping 45.9-cent increase per-liter increase in the Northwest Territories.
Roger McKnight, chief petroleum analyst with En-Pro International, said it’s not a supply and demand issue that’s causing the bump in gasoline prices – it’s a domino effect caused by the whims of global markets.
Specifically, pump prices are being affected by the natural gas crisis in the United Kingdom and continental Europe.
Mr. McKnight said extremely tight natural gas supplies in Europe have left countries with few options other than importing from places like Russia or the U.S., or relying on secondary fuels like diesel for power generation.
“Gasoline demand is creeping up, but it’s nowhere near justifying the prices that we’re seeing right now,” he said. “The real problem is the diesel demand, where you’ve got inventories down 11 per cent but diesel demand up 12 per cent. So something’s got to give.”
In the U.S., the federal Energy Information Administration’s stats show that the average price of gasoline and diesel are both more than US$1.00 per gallon higher than they were a year ago. Each has crept up by a few cents this week alone.
The Financial Times reported Wednesday that rising prices at the pump led Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to say that the Biden administration was considering tapping the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool a surge in gasoline prices.
Mr. McKnight doubts U.S. President Joe Biden will dip into its SPR, lest he look too politically desperate.
“What he’s going to do, I think, is arm-twist OPEC and OPEC+, which is Russia, to increase production or supply of crude oil to lower the prices,” he said.
He added that Alberta producers will likely ramp up production too, especially with Enbridge’s new Line 3 replacement pipeline doubling crude transport capacity south of the border.
“Alberta has been through a pretty rough time, but I think they’re going to be rewarded,” he said.
The rub will be finding enough hands to keep production rolling.
Industry groups say the fossil fuel sector is awash with jobs, but there aren’t enough workers to fill them.
Gurpreet Lail, president and chief executive of the Petroleum Services Association of Canada, which represented oilfield service companies, attributes the lack of bodies to a combination of factors – continued instability in the sector, public perception that the industry is dying, and workers preferring to wait out their benefits on CERB.
“In Q2, we’re going to see a major labor crunch, and that includes the drillers. They won’t have enough workers to man up crews,” she said in an interview.
“We’re incrementally increasing our drilling and production, but that’s going to come to it to a halt if we don’t have bodies to fill up those jobs to help us keep moving in this upward momentum.”
What does all this mean for a low-carbon energy transition?
In Europe, critics of energy transition policies aimed at fighting climate change have blamed a massive runup in energy costs there partly large reliance on wind power, which has been reduced by fewer breezy days. This has contributed to higher gas prices, though it is not the main reason.
Canada’s electricity mix is different, and its clean energy sources have little influence on rising heating and power costs. Hydro accounts for most of its renewable power. As a result, there is no competition for already depleted natural gas supplies to make up for a “wind drought” in major markets as winter heating season draws near.
“There’s little reason to believe that any forecasts of increased prices this winter are related to renewables on this continent,” said Nicholas Rivers, associate professor at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs and the Institute of the Environment at the University of Ottawa.
As Canada seeks to hit emission reduction targets on the path to net zero by 2050, there is a national push to integrate more clean energy into provincial power grids and the country’s transportation systems. But the country has not expanded variable sources to the extent that Europe has, Prof. Rivers said.
Renewables are not a new feature of the Canadian energy mix, but they make up a growing proportion. Hydro, wind and solar make up about 16 per cent of Canada’s total energy supply, according to think tank Clean Energy Canada. More than four-fifths of the electricity generated emits no greenhouse gases.
Hydro generates the largest proportion of power in the country, but wind and solar are making big strides, and the costs have been dropping. Since 2010, the cost of photovoltaic panels has declined 82 per cent and onshore wind-power costs have fallen 40 per cent, Clean Energy Canada said. It pointed out that last year, renewable power generation was less expensive than the cheapest new fossil fuel operation 82 per cent of the time.
Wind and solar generation, however, are limited by variability – that is, they remain largely dependent on breezy and sunny conditions. Storage facilities, such as banks of large batteries, are being added at some sites Experts see storage as key to wind and solar becoming reliable baseload for power grids, but adoption is still far from universal.
Renewables have been unfairly blamed for energy shortages before. Last winter, the Texas power grid failed when a freak snowstorm hit the state, and some state officials and pro-fossil-fuel groups blamed wind generation, which has seen major expansion in recent years. However, energy facilities of all types suffered freeze-ups and damage.
“There was a small amount of wind that was at reduced capacity, but the system planners planned for that reduction in wind and it was the concurrent gas failure that sent the system into blackouts. But a lot of the discussion was around renewables,” Prof. Rivers said.
