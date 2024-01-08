Ksi Lisims LNG, an energy project proposed for northern British Columbia, has attracted Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd. as its first purchaser to commit to receiving liquefied natural gas.

Shell Eastern disclosed the 20-year deal in a joint announcement on Monday with Ksi Lisims, which is undergoing a regulatory review for its plans to export LNG to Asia.

The goal of Ksi Lisims is to start exports in 2028, with the project expected to operate for at least 30 years.

Ksi Lisims plans to use two floating platforms to produce LNG, with hydroelectricity powering motors that would drive compressors in the liquefaction process.

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with Ksi Lisims LNG which will help Shell to continue providing diverse and flexible LNG supply to its customers,” Steve Hill, the Singapore-based executive vice-president at Shell Energy, said in a statement.

London-based Shell PLC is the parent company of both Shell Eastern and Shell Energy.

The Nisga’a Nation, Western LNG and a group of natural gas producers called Rockies LNG are partners in the Ksi Lisims project near Gitlaxt’aamiks, which is home to the Nisga’a Lisims government led by elected president Eva Clayton.

“As the project continues to pick up momentum, evidenced by this agreement with Shell, the Nisga’a people are now able to envision the opportunity and prosperity that Ksi Lisims LNG will bring to our Nation,” Ms. Clayton said in a news release.

Shell Eastern has agreed to purchase two million tonnes a year of LNG from Ksi Lisims, or one-sixth of its planned annual production. Western president Davis Thames said he is looking forward to working with Shell and signing up other customers.

Rockies president Charlotte Raggett is portraying Ksi Lisims as an important future supplier of LNG during the energy transition globally.

Members of the group of natural gas producers are Birchcliff Energy Ltd., Tourmaline Oil Corp., Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., NuVista Energy Ltd., Paramount Resources Ltd., Ovintiv Inc. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

But the elected Lax Kw’alaams Band opposes Ksi Lisims, casting doubt on the LNG project’s goal of net-zero emissions.

Gitanyow hereditary chiefs have expressed climate concerns about both Ksi Lisims and its preferred pipeline partner, TC Energy Corp.’s Prince Rupert Gas Transmission.

A portion of the contentious pipeline route would cross the Gitxsan Nation’s unceded traditional territory.

Despite much hype a decade ago, about 20 proposals to ship natural gas in liquid form have been cancelled in B.C.

The first Canadian LNG exports aboard tankers could be shipped by 2025 by the Shell PLC-led LNG Canada project in Kitimat, B.C.

Ksi Lisims is among only a handful of remaining LNG prospects in B.C. hoping to gain traction to build export facilities.

The initial capacity at the LNG Canada joint venture has been set at 14 million tonnes a year of exports to Asia, compared with Ksi Lisims’ 12 million tonnes a year.

Coastal GasLink, a natural gas pipeline to be operated by TC Energy, will be supplying LNG Canada. A group of Wet’suwet’en Nation hereditary chiefs has led a campaign to oppose Coastal GasLink, which completed building its B.C. pipeline in October after five years of construction.

More than 28 per cent of Coastal GasLink’s route cross the Wet’suwet’en’s unceded traditional territory.