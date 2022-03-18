Lower speed limits, occasional restrictions on car access to city centres and cheaper or free public transport would quickly cut millions of barrels of oil demand by each day, helping avoid a looming supply crunch as the world heads into peak consumption season, according to an international energy watchdog.

Taking such steps would also reduce the oil price pain being felt by consumers around the world, lessen the economic damage wrought by Russia’s war in Ukraine, shrink Moscow’s hydrocarbon revenues and help move demand for crude towards a more sustainable pathway, the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) said Friday.

The IEA’s push to curtail reliance on Russian oil has assumed increased importance as the West continues to squeeze Moscow’s economy with a series of increasingly strict sanctions. The IEA warned earlier this week that those sanctions and buyer reluctance to purchase Russian crude and refined products could wipe three million barrels per day from global supplies. And that, it said, could further raise oil prices, drive up inflation and undercut the global economic recovery.

To help ease supply strain and keep prices in check, the IEA recommended advanced economies take 10 specific and immediate steps – mainly centered on transportation – which it says would lower oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day within four months. That’s equivalent to the oil demand of all the cars in China.

Those steps include lowering highway speed limits by 10 kilometres an hour, encouraging more working from home, placing occasional limits on car access to city centres, making public transport cheaper or free, and greater use of high-speed rail and virtual meetings instead of air travel.

IEA member countries, including Canada, have already agreed to release millions of barrels of emergency stocks of crude to support the global economy, “but we can also take action on demand to avoid the risk of a crippling oil crunch,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol told media Friday.

The global energy response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine must be bold, nimble but also cool-headed, he said, to ease the “growing emergency in the oil and energy markets.”

As such, he will push energy ministers from various countries who are attending an IEA meeting next week to adopt the 10-point plan released Friday.

Dr. Birol said the measures identified in Friday’s report have been used successfully in various jurisdictions around the world in the past to cut pollution or absorb price shocks.

While the 10 steps outlined by the IEA would be “extremely effective” to reduce global reliance on Russian fuels, their real power would come from their use in the broader package of sanctions against Moscow, said Barbara Pompili, the Minister for the Ecological Transition of France, which currently holds the Presidency of the European Union.

Canada, the US and Australia have banned Russian oil imports, and the UK says it will phase out Moscow crude by the end of the year. But the European Union – which relies on Russia for the bulk of its oil and gas – has made no such move.

Russia has already reduced its natural gas flows to Western Europe, according to a research note from data firm Rystad Energy this week. Senior analyst Kaushal Ramesh also pointed to a cautious downward trend in natural gas prices in the absence of deep escalation in the war in Ukraine.

Although the UK and Lithuania are so far the only European countries that have declared Russian vessels or cargoes unwelcome, Mr. Ramesh noted that Moscow’s exports to the region could potentially “decline in the coming months as more companies ramp up self-imposed sanctions.”

“The geopolitical risk premium on prices may soon reappear if the optimistic expectations on negotiations in Ukraine don’t materialize,” he added.

Indeed, oil and gas prices remain jumpy, following the rollercoaster-like trajectory of the past few weeks.

Earlier this month they hit multi-year highs, spiking to US$130 per barrel as markets grappled with the ongoing war, its unknowns, and what steps the EU and Russia would take next.

On Tuesday, oil prices tumbled more than six per cent to their lowest in almost three weeks as supply disruption fears eased and a surge in COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude, the North American benchmark, fell US$6.57 to settle at $96.44 a barrel.

The commodity lost ground again Wednesday for the fifth time in the past six days as traders reacted to hoped-for progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talked and an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories. On Friday morning, WTI hovered around $104 per barrel.

With OPEC+ due to meet March 31, Dr. Birol said he hopes the group will help relieve the strain in the oil markets.

“Many of the key oil producing countries in the past have again and again ruled that that they are responsible players in the energy markets when it comes to such difficult cases,” he said. “I very much hope that once again, they will be on the right side here.”

With a report from Reuters

