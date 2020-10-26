 Skip to main content
// //

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

PrairieSky profit rebounds as oil prices rise off pandemic lows

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. says its oil and gas revenue and net earnings staged a rebound in the third quarter ending Sept. 30 as oil prices recovered from pandemic-related lows.

The Calgary-based company, which collects royalties from oil and gas production on lands for which it has the petroleum mineral rights, reports revenue increased 54 per cent to $43.5 million in the third quarter compared with the second.

It reported net earnings of $9.4 million, compared with a loss of $400,000, as royalty production averaged 18,745 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 18,670 boe/d in the second quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

It says it realized an average of $41.11 per barrel for oil in the third quarter, up from an average of $24.31 in the second quarter but short of the $59.04 per barrel it realized in the third quarter of 2019.

Meanwhile, its realized natural gas price rose to $1.62 per thousand cubic feet, up from $1.39 in the second quarter and 72 cents in the third quarter of 2019.

Producers took about 30 per cent of PrairieSky’s oil production off-line in the second quarter as COVID-19 lockdowns eroded global oil demand, but the company says activity in Western Canada was gradually restored during the most recent quarter, with 18 rigs working on its lands at the beginning of the period and 73 rigs at the end.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies