Proxy firm ISS urges Crescent Point investors to back half of activist’s board picks

An influential proxy advisory firm is urging shareholders of Crescent Point Energy Corp. to back half of an activist investor’s nominees to the company’s board, citing a record of subpar returns.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. also said executive compensation at Saskatchewan’s biggest oil producer remains out of step with corporate performance, a key criticism of Cation Capital Inc., the dissident shareholder pushing to remake the board.

Cation, a new firm led by former investment banker Sandy Edmonstone, launched a campaign this month to install four directors, with a plan to review the finances, operations and compensation to determine ways to cut costs and boost profitability. It has not called for long-time chief executive officer Scott Saxberg to be replaced.

In what is essentially a split decision, ISS recommended shareholders vote for Cation nominees Herb Pinder, who is a director at ARC Resources Ltd.; and Dallas Howe, the former chairman of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan. It did not support installing Mr. Edmonstone and another prominent ex-banker, Tom Budd, on the board.

Even so, it is unusual that an activist with a small stake in the company - Cation has 0.3 per cent - would get support for two board seats in a proxy fight. Shareholders are slated to vote at the annual meeting on May 4.

“The dissident has made a reasonably compelling case for some change to the incumbent board to facilitate improvements to capital allocation decisions, to enhance profitability and to ensure appropriate alignment of executive compensation,” ISS said in its report.

Despite rising oil prices, Crescent Point’s shares have lagged most of the company’s large-cap energy peers. The company has been sharply criticized by investors in recent years for launching equity issues in a declining market and for rich executive pay despite the poor shareholder returns.

ISS pointed out a total shareholder return of negative 46 per cent in 2017. That compares with negative 34 per cent for ARC Resources, negative 14 per cent for Vermilion Energy Inc. and negative 37 per cent from Tourmaline Oil Corp.

For its part, Crescent Point has set a five-year plan to operate within its cash flow, sell non-core assets and concentrate on developing its existing properties. It has also pointed out it has reconstituted much of its 10-member board in recent years. Undergoing a lengthy review by new directors will only delay efforts that are already under way to improve performance, Crescent Point has argued.

As part of its recommendation, ISS said Mr. Pinder and Mr. Howe should replace Crescent Point nominees Rene Amirault and Mike Jackson.

Mr. Edmonstone said the proxy firm’s assessment backs his assertion that a “failure of leadership” has caused the company’s poor performance.

“ISS clearly agrees that change is needed, and further that Cation board nominees bring the experience, independence and ideas to unlock shareholder value,” he said in a statement.

ISS recommended that shareholders reject the company’s non-binding vote on executive compensation. It noted that pay for Mr. Saxberg remained flat at $4.4-million in 2017 despite the company’s subpar returns. The company had previously lost a say-on-pay vote.

“Although a number of positive developments were undertaken by the company during the last year they seemed to be overshadowed by significant under-performance that was not reflected in the CEO’s total compensation,” ISS said.

Since Cation went public with its proxy fight on April 9, Crescent Point shares are up 16 per cent, translating into a gain of more than $2-million in the value of Cation’s stake in the period.