 Skip to main content

Report on Business Sable Offshore Energy Project permanently shuts down off Nova Scotia after nearly 20 years

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Sable Offshore Energy Project permanently shuts down off Nova Scotia after nearly 20 years

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

A government agency says all production from the Sable Offshore Energy Project off the coast of Nova Scotia has been permanently shut down.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board says production from all of the Sable project’s fields ended on Monday, as planned.

The natural gas field, about 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax, started producing in late 1999 and consists of seven offshore platforms in five different fields with 21 wells.

Story continues below advertisement

Board spokeswoman Stacy O’Rourke says well plugging and decommissioning activities will continue throughout 2019.

On its website, ExxonMobil Canada says it submitted a formal application to abandon the site in March 2018.

The company has said it would “ensure decommissioning activities are planned and managed to mitigate any associated risks to safety or environment.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers