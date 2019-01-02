Sable Offshore Energy Project permanently shuts down off Nova Scotia after nearly 20 years

A government agency says all production from the Sable Offshore Energy Project off the coast of Nova Scotia has been permanently shut down.
The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Petroleum Board says production from all of the Sable project’s fields ended on Monday, as planned.
The natural gas field, about 300 kilometres southeast of Halifax, started producing in late 1999 and consists of seven offshore platforms in five different fields with 21 wells.
Board spokeswoman Stacy O’Rourke says well plugging and decommissioning activities will continue throughout 2019.
On its website, ExxonMobil Canada says it submitted a formal application to abandon the site in March 2018.
The company has said it would “ensure decommissioning activities are planned and managed to mitigate any associated risks to safety or environment.”
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.