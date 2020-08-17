 Skip to main content
Suncor’s Fort McMurray base plant won’t resume production until September due to fire

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Open this photo in gallery

A Suncor Energy facility stands in Sherwood Park, Alta., on Aug. 21, 2019.

Candace Elliott/Reuters

Suncor Energy Inc. says it will be early September before mined bitumen production resumes at its base plant mining operation in Fort McMurray, Alta.

The Calgary-based company has released an update on operations at the plant in the wake of a fire in the extraction area of the plant on Aug. 14.

Suncor says the fire was contained quickly, extinguished several hours later and no one was hurt.

It says regulators have been notified and maintenance planned for the third quarter has been accelerated in advance of a return to normal operations.

Bitumen that was already available at the plant continues to be processed as Suncor says its two upgraders at the plant remain online, working at minimum rates.

The company has not released a cause of the fire but says it will release a further operational update by early next month.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Tickers mentioned in this story
