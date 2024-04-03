U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell more than expected, as refining activity slowed, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 3.2 million barrels to 451.4 million barrels in the week to March 29, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel draw.

U.S. gasoline stocks, meanwhile, fell by 4.3 million barrels in the week to 227.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 800,000-barrel draw.

“With refinery utilization increases continuing to struggle, crude inventories have built over the last few weeks awaiting refineries to return to service,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associations, referring to multiple recent planned and unplanned refinery outages.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.3 million barrels in the week to 116.1 million barrels, versus expectations for a roughly 600,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Oil futures pared gains after the report, with Brent futures trading 85 cents higher at $89.77 a barrel by 10:38 a.m. ET (1437 GMT). WTI futures were up 77 cents at $85.92 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI futures had gained over $1 a barrel ahead of the report.

Refinery crude runs fell by 35,000 barrels per day, the EIA said. Refinery utilization rates shed 0.1 per cent in the week.

U.S. crude imports, which edged up last week by 75,000 barrels per day, according to the EIA, also contributed to the crude oil build.