Skip to main content
Paris
Reuters
Open this photo in gallery:

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury speaks at the two-day conference 'EUROPE 2024' hosted jointly by German media outlets Die Zeit, Handelsblatt, Tagesspiegel and WirtschaftsWoche, in Berlin on March 19.ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Europe’s Airbus is not happy with technical problems plaguing its U.S. rival Boeing as they are damaging the image of the aerospace industry, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“I am not happy with the problems of my competitor. They are not good for the industry a whole,” Guillaume Faury told the Europe 2024 conference in Berlin, when asked about technical glitches at Boeing.

“We are in an industry where quality and safety is top priority,” he added.

Earlier this month, Boeing BA-N told airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines 787 plane left more than 50 people injured.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 18/03/24 6:40pm EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
BA-N
Boeing Company
-1.47%179.84

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe