Europe’s Airbus is not happy with technical problems plaguing its U.S. rival Boeing as they are damaging the image of the aerospace industry, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“I am not happy with the problems of my competitor. They are not good for the industry a whole,” Guillaume Faury told the Europe 2024 conference in Berlin, when asked about technical glitches at Boeing.

“We are in an industry where quality and safety is top priority,” he added.

Earlier this month, Boeing BA-N told airlines operating 787 Dreamliners to check flight deck switches after a sudden mid-air dive by a LATAM Airlines 787 plane left more than 50 people injured.