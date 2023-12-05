Airbus delivered 64 aircraft in November, down 6 per cent from the same month of 2022, to bring the total so far this year to 623 units, industry sources said.

The European planemaker declined to comment ahead of the publication of monthly data on Wednesday.

If confirmed, the tally leaves Airbus needing 97 deliveries in December to reach its full-year target of 720 deliveries.

That compares with an average of 93 December deliveries for the past three years or a December average of 131 units in the three years before the pandemic, when supply chains were running more smoothly.

In 2023, Airbus deliveries started the year slowly but have been gathering pace since the summer.

Analysts have said Airbus’ full-year delivery target is looking increasingly manageable after it missed and eventually abandoned such a goal amid supply problems last year.