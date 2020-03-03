 Skip to main content

International Business

Register
AdChoices

Berkshire Hathaway to hold May 2 annual meeting, despite coronavirus, but may curb events

The Globe and Mail
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Berkshire’s annual shareholder weekend, which Warren Buffett refers to as Woodstock for Capitalists, is the largest gathering in corporate America.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run Warren Buffett, said it will hold its annual shareholder meeting on May 2 despite the coronavirus outbreak, but may curtail some of the surrounding events.

In a statement posted on its website, Berkshire said the meeting will take place as scheduled “irrespective of conditions at that time.”

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company also said the scope of the meeting and related events “may be modified by circumstances at the time,” but it had no current plans to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Berkshire’s annual shareholder weekend, which Buffett refers to as Woodstock for Capitalists, is the largest gathering in corporate America.

It typically draws 40,000 or more people to Omaha for a three-day weekend that includes the meeting, discounts on products from Berkshire businesses, a picnic, a 5-kilometer run, and dinner for a select few at Gorat’s steakhouse.

The meeting is scheduled to be live-streamed for a fifth year by Yahoo Finance, letting people watch Buffett and longtime Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger answer five hours of shareholder questions without having to travel.

Many companies have restricted travel, including domestic travel, for employees in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China and has spread to 80 nations.

Buffett told CNBC on Feb. 24 he expected that many of the several thousand visitors from China who typically visit Omaha for the Berkshire weekend will not attend this year.

The 89-year-old billionaire is widely popular in China, and prior meetings have been available through Yahoo Finance in Mandarin as well as English.

Berkshire owns more than 90 businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico auto insurer and Dairy Queen ice cream, and its investments include Chinese electric car maker BYD Co Ltd .

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies