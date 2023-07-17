Constellation Software Inc. CSU-T says it has signed a deal to buy Black Knight Inc.’s BKI-N Optimal Blue business for US$700-million.

Under the deal, Constellation will pay US$200-million in cash and issue a US$500-million promissory note.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ICE-N and Black Knight announced the sale as part of their efforts to secure regulatory approval for ICE’s proposed acquisition of Black Knight.

Optimal Blue provides software and data services for the mortgage industry.

The agreement follows a deal announced in March that will see Constellation Software buy Black Knight’s Empower loan origination system business.

The Optimal Blue deal is subject to the closing of ICE’s deal to buy Black Knight, the closing of the Empower agreement and other customary closing conditions.