Charles Schwab’s SCHW-N first-quarter profit fell 15 per cent as higher interest on clients’ deposits and its borrowings offset gains from a surge in asset management fees, the brokerage said on Thursday.

Rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have compelled companies like Schwab to increase the interest they pay on deposits – a crucial source of capital that is used to invest in interest-earning assets and give out loans.

Schwab has also taken on debt to bolster its funding, which hit interest revenue further.

Its shares fell 1.2 per cent in trading before the bell.

The Westlake, Texas-based company on average paid 1.35 per cent on deposits in the three months ended March 31, compared with 0.73 per cent last year. The interest rate on its borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank was 5.27 per cent, compared with 5.05 per cent a year ago.

Net interest revenue – the difference between interest earned on assets and paid out on liabilities – fell 19 per cent to $2.23-billion.

Asset management and administration fees, earned from managing mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, jumped 21 per cent to $1.35-billion.

Overall, the brokerage reported a profit of $1.36-billion, or 68 cents per share, for the first quarter, compared with $1.6-billion, or 83 cents per share, last year.

Trading revenue, which includes commissions for executing trades, fell 8 per cent to $817-million.

Schwab had a difficult 2023, the most challenging year for the company since the internet bubble burst in 2000, according to CEO Walter Bettinger. The company had to reduce its headcount by 6 per cent, its stock lost more than 17 per cent and clients moved their funds to other high-yielding alternatives.