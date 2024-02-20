Open this photo in gallery: A sign outside the entrance of the Discover Financial Services corporate headquarters campus, in Riverwoods, Ill., on Feb. 19.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Discover Financial DFS-N shares rose 13 per cent before the bell on Tuesday after U.S. lender Capital One’s $35.3-billion deal for the credit card issuer, while top payment processors fell on bets of a shakeup in a sector where they hold big market share.

The all-stock deal would give Capital One access to Discover’s network of payments processing and settlement services, potentially allowing it to cut its reliance on Visa V-N and Mastercard MA-N.

The pair have come under fire in recent years for the fees that they charge for processing payments, with some lawmakers accusing them of a “duopoly”. Both have denied the allegations.

Capital One said a shift from the big two global payment processors to Discover’s network would help the lender generate $1.2-billion in 2027.

“The acquisition is a negative headline for Mastercard and Visa, in our view,” said J.P. Morgan analyst Tien-tsin Huang. Visa shares fell 1.8 per cent, while Mastercard dropped more than 2 per cent.

Any transition, however, would likely be slow since both Visa and Mastercard renewed their partnerships with Capital One recently, Huang said.

The Capital One-Discover deal is the biggest ever in the global credit card industry, narrowly coming ahead of Bank of America’s $35.19-billion purchase of MBNA Corp in 2005, according to data from Dealogic.

The deal is likely to draw antitrust scrutiny, analysts cautioned.

The combined company will create the number 1 player in the credit card lending industry where the top 10 hold roughly 90 per cent of the market share, brokerage J.P. Morgan said.

“Regulators are likely to pick carefully through this deal given that Capital One and Discover are two of the largest credit card companies in the United States,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, told Reuters.

“However, given the vast savings in operational costs expected … Capital One believes complex regulatory hurdles are worth being navigated to deliver significant returns.”

Discover’s stock was last trading at $124.35 compared to Capital One’s per-share offer of $138.24, and is set to open at its highest in nearly two years if current gains hold.

The rally was also set to add more than $3-billion to Discover’s market capitalization. Capital One shares fell 6 per cent.