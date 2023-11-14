Open this photo in gallery: A Home Depot store in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 17, 2015.Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Home Depot HD-N beat quarterly profit estimates and posted a lower-than-expected decline in comparable sales on Tuesday, as the top U.S. home-improvement retailer tapped into a switch by customers to small-scale projects and repair work.

U.S. consumers have put big renovations and discretionary home improvement projects on the back burner as they battle still high prices of food and essentials, lingering caution around the economy and higher interest rates.

“Similar to the second quarter, we saw continued customer engagement with smaller projects, and experienced pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories,” CEO Ted Decker said, indicating still strong demand for essential maintenance work.

Comparable sales fell 3.1 per cent in the third quarter, while analysts on average had expected a 3.31 per cent drop. Profit of $3.81 per share topped estimates of $3.76.

Shares of the company rose 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Customer transactions fell 2.4 per cent in the quarter ended Oct. 29, while average spending also dipped slightly.

The company also tightened its annual sales forecast range to a decline between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, compared with its prior forecast for a 2 per cent to 5 per cent decline. Analysts on average are expecting a 2.72 per cent drop, according to LSEG data.

It now expects annual per-share profit to fall 9 per cent to 11 per cent, compared with a decline between 7 per cent and 13 per cent estimated previously.