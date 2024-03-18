Nasdaq said on Monday it was investigating an issue impacting connectivity and stock orders at the exchange, marking its second technical glitch in months.

The incident started around 4.55 a.m. Eastern Time, according to the exchange’s website. It was, however, not clear if trading was impacted.

The company did not give details about the severity of the issue, but said it was related to the matching engine – software systems that match buy and sell orders on an exchange.

The exchange operator did immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in the U.S., but an updated alert on its website said it had determined the root cause behind the issue.

Nasdaq had reported similar issues in December, when stock orders were impacted and over 50 clients at the exchange were affected.

Nasdaq said on Monday orders sent using the “RASH FIX” order handling system were not being acknowledged at this time.

New York Stock Exchange Arca Equities, which specializes in listings of exchange-traded products, said it had declared a self-help alert against Nasdaq.

Cboe also said it “has declared self-help against another market centre, or is actively investigating an issue” without disclosing the identity of the centre.

A “self-help” is a notification issued by a trading exchange when another exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed through alternate venues.