Tesla to recall 3,878 Cybertrucks in U.S. over faulty accelerator pedal

Tesla TSLA-Q is recalling 3,878 Cybertrucks to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and become lodged in the interior trim, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

A trapped accelerator pedal could cause the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally, increasing the risk of a crash, the safety regulator said in a notice.

Tesla started deliveries of its Cybertruck electric pickup truck late last year, after a two-year delay due to production problems and battery-supply constraints.