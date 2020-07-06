 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

European Business

Register
AdChoices

Commerzbank shares jump after CEO, board chair quit

Frankfurt
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke, seen here, and board chair Stefan Schmittmann submitted their resignations on Friday.

Ralph Orlowski/Reuters

Shares in Germany’s struggling Commerzbank rose more than 8 per cent on Monday in the wake of the resignation of the bank’s CEO and board chairman under pressure over the bank’s sagging profits and stock price.

CEO Martin Zielke and board chair Stefan Schmittmann submitted their resignations on Friday. Zielke said that the bank’s financial performance had been “unsatisfactory” and that the bank needed “a profound transformation and a new CEO.”

Shares rose to 4.45 euros in early afternoon trading in Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

Media reports indicate the bank’s management has been criticized by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, the second-largest shareholder, over the pace of restructuring. The bank is reportedly considering dropping 7,000 jobs and closing branches as it struggles with low profitability. Discussions last year about a possible merger with Germany’s Deutsche Bank did not lead to a deal. Commerzbank made a net loss of 295 million euros ($320 million) in the first three months of the year.

Very low or negative interest rates are one factor that can weaken profits, since they lower returns on bond holdings and squeeze margins on lending. However the European Central Bank has taken steps to ease the impact of negative rates on bank profits by exempting some of their holdings at the central bank from the official negative rate.

Job cuts “will be just the start for the bank,” wrote ABN AMRO analyst Tom Kinmonth. “Commerzbank is caught in a trap. Negative interest rates are hurting banks with low domestic government bond yields.”

Commerzbank’s largest shareholder is the German government with more than 15 per cent, a legacy of a state bailout of the bank during the global financial crisis in 2009.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies