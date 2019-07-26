 Skip to main content

European Business London Stock Exchange in talks to combine with Refinitiv: source

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

London Stock Exchange in talks to combine with Refinitiv: source

PAMELA BARBAGLIA
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc. (LSE) is in talks to combine with Refinitiv, less than a year after Blackstone Group Inc. bought a majority stake in the data analytics platform in a US$20-billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

A deal could be agreed as early as next week, the source said. But the source added that details had not been finalized and negotiations could still fall apart. The deal structure and terms under discussion could not immediately be learned.

Thomson Reuters, the parent of Reuters News, still owns a 45 per cent stake in Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

LSE, Refinitiv, Blackstone and Thomson Reuters did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Refinitiv bonds rallied on the prospect of a deal. Thomson Reuters shares jumped 4.5 per cent to $93.35 in afternoon trading in Toronto after the Financial Times first reported on the deal talks.

A merger would significantly expand LSE’s information services business, which the bourse operator has been building as a more stable source of cash flow than its primary transaction-reliant businesses.

LSE has a market value of about £19.3-billion (US$23.9 billion) and a net debt of about 1 billion pounds.

LSE chief executive David Schwimmer is a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker of 20 years who has raised expectations of big deals.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter