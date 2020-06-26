 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Technology

Register
AdChoices

Detroit says ‘shoddy’ work led to wrongful arrest tied to technology

Ed White
DETROIT
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Robert Williams of Farmington Hills, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, in February of 2020.

The Canadian Press

A Black man who was wrongly arrested after the use of facial recognition technology by Detroit police will have his DNA, fingerprints and mugshot removed from law enforcement files, officials said Friday.

Robert Williams was the victim of “shoddy investigative work,” police Chief James Craig said.

Williams, 42, was arrested in January in front of his family at their home in Farmington Hills, a Detroit suburb. He was accused of stealing five expensive watches in 2018 at a Shinola store in Detroit.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams’ driver’s license photo was wrongly flagged as a likely match to security camera images from the store, the American Civil Liberties Union said.

After approving a warrant, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office dismissed the case earlier this year, noting that a Shinola security contractor who identified Williams in a photo lineup wasn’t present at the time of the theft.

“I will personally apologize” for the arrest, Craig told WDIV-TV. “It had nothing to do with the technology. But it certainly had everything to do with poor investigative work.

“But there’s a bright light in it,” Craig said. “The third investigator assigned to this discovered problems. The video wasn’t as clear as he felt it should be. The fact that he just didn’t like the totality of the case. He notified the prosecutor’s office. … I applaud the detective who did it right.”

The police department is working to expunge the record and remove Williams’ fingerprints, mugshot photo and DNA profile from files, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman.

Craig, who described himself as a “strong believer” in facial recognition software, said the technology now is used only as a tool to possibly solve violent felonies in Detroit, not property crimes.

The ACLU, which opposes the use of facial technology by police, publicized Williams’ case.

Story continues below advertisement

“Reserving the technology for violent offences doesn’t get rid of the technology’s flaws and dangers. It just puts innocent people at risk of being wrongfully accused of crimes with even harsher punishments,” ACLU attorney Phil Mayor said.

Mayor Mike Duggan, a former prosecutor, said he was “very angry” about how Williams was treated. He blamed it on “subpar” work by police and prosecutors but said the technology can be useful if handled properly.

“What you need to do is make sure you have the right protocols,” the mayor said. “Since September, there are a whole series of protocols in place that this incident would not have been possible.”

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies