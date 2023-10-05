Open this photo in gallery: Striking UAW members picket in Delta Township, Mich., on Sept. 29.REBECCA COOK/Reuters

General Motors GM-N said on Thursday it had made a counter offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) in a bid to end a strike by the union against the U.S. automaker.

GM said the offer was its sixth since talks between the sides began.

“We believe we have a compelling offer that would reward our team members and allow GM to succeed and thrive into the future,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to stand ready and willing to negotiate in good faith 24/7 to reach an agreement.”

Officials with the UAW were not immediately available to comment.

A source familiar with the talks said there had been movement in a few key areas.

A targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers, including Ford F-N and Stellantis STLA-N, began on Sept. 15.