General Motors GM-N said on Thursday it had made a counter offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) in a bid to end a strike by the union against the U.S. automaker.
GM said the offer was its sixth since talks between the sides began.
“We believe we have a compelling offer that would reward our team members and allow GM to succeed and thrive into the future,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to stand ready and willing to negotiate in good faith 24/7 to reach an agreement.”
Officials with the UAW were not immediately available to comment.
A source familiar with the talks said there had been movement in a few key areas.
A targeted strike against the Detroit Three automakers, including Ford F-N and Stellantis STLA-N, began on Sept. 15.