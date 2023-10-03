A New Jersey appeals court on Tuesday threw out a $223.8-million verdict against Johnson & Johnson JNJ-N in a trial over four plaintiffs’ claims that they developed cancer from being exposed to the company’s talc powder products.

The Superior Court of New Jersey, Appellate Division found that a lower court judge should not have allowed some of the scientific expert testimony the plaintiffs presented to jurors in the case.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The jury in the case had ordered the company to pay $37.2-million in compensatory damages and $750-million in punitive damages, though the amount was automatically reduced to $186.5-million under state law.

J&J’s win comes after the company in July failed for a second time to move tens of thousands of claims over talc into bankruptcy court, where it hoped to resolve them through a proposed $8.9-billion settlement.