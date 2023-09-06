Open this photo in gallery: United Airlines planes on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, N.J., on May 12.EDUARDO MUNOZ/Reuters

Southwest Airlines LUV-N on Wednesday flagged softer August leisure bookings and joined two other U.S. airlines in warning of higher fuel costs in the third quarter due to a jump in crude prices.

The largest U.S. domestic carrier said August bookings were at the lower end of its expectations, in part due to seasonal trends, but maintained that overall leisure demand and yields remain healthy.

Shares of Southwest fell about 4 per cent premarket, before recovering some losses to trade about flat after markets opened.

The forecast comes as early signs emerge of domestic travel demand weakening, with inflationary pressures hurting consumers even as carriers hand out costly contracts to retain workers.

Southwest, United Airlines UAL-Q and Alaska Air Group ALK-N also warned of higher fuel costs in the current quarter as crude oil prices rose for the third month in a row in August, amid signs of tightening supply.

In a regulatory filing, United said jet fuel prices have climbed over 20 per cent since mid-July. The carrier did not outline any impact to current-quarter profit but is set to present at a conference later on Wednesday.

Southwest said it continues to forecast a “solid (third-quarter) profit,” but trimmed its expectations for revenue per available seat mile – a proxy for pricing power – to a 5 per cent to 7 per cent fall, compared with a 3 per cent to 7 per cent fall forecast earlier.

Alaska Air expects quarterly adjusted pre-tax margin of 10 per cent to 12 per cent, lower than its prior expectation of 14 per cent to 16 per cent.

U.S. airlines do not generally hedge against fuel costs, making them vulnerable to price swings.

“The relatively quick up move in fuel has given the industry little time to respond through fares,” Citi Research analyst Stephen Trent said in a note.