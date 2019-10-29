 Skip to main content

U.S. Business

Uber and Lyft urge California voters to block law that would classify drivers as employees, rather than contractors

SACRAMENTO, Calif.
The Associated Press
Uber and Lyft drivers line up in their vehicles before driving in a pro-union march through a section of Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 2, 2019.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Some of the country’s largest ride-sharing companies plan to ask California voters to guarantee that their drivers are independent contractors instead of employees.

They are challenging a new state law making it harder for companies like Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as independent contractors. Making drivers employees would provide them with protections including a minimum wage and access to workers compensation.

A group called Protect App-Based Drivers and Services announced Tuesday that it will push a ballot initiative guaranteeing that drivers remain independent contractors. They would be guaranteed 120 per cent of the minimum wage, 30 cents per mile for expenses and a health care stipend for drivers who work at least 15 hours per week.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash have pledged a combined $90 million to support the initiative.

