 Skip to main content

U.S. Business U.S. job openings and hiring fall in June

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

U.S. job openings and hiring fall in June

WASHINGTON
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A man walks into a job fair in Sandy, Utah, on March 26, 2019.

GEORGE FREY/Reuters

U.S. job openings and hiring fell in June, supporting the view that employment growth was slowing down after robust gains last year.

Job openings, a measure of labour demand, slipped by 36,000 to a seasonally adjusted 7.3 million in June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, on Tuesday. Since hitting an all-time high of 7.6 million in late 2018, job openings have been flat this year, suggesting some cooling in the labour market.

The job openings rate dipped to 4.6 per cent from 4.7 per cent in May. Hiring decreased by 58,000 jobs to 5.7 million in June. The hiring rate was unchanged at 3.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs in July, down from 193,000 in June, the government reported last Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 per cent.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter