U.S. job openings and hiring fall in June

U.S. job openings and hiring fell in June, supporting the view that employment growth was slowing down after robust gains last year.
Job openings, a measure of labour demand, slipped by 36,000 to a seasonally adjusted 7.3 million in June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, on Tuesday. Since hitting an all-time high of 7.6 million in late 2018, job openings have been flat this year, suggesting some cooling in the labour market.
The job openings rate dipped to 4.6 per cent from 4.7 per cent in May. Hiring decreased by 58,000 jobs to 5.7 million in June. The hiring rate was unchanged at 3.8 per cent.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 164,000 jobs in July, down from 193,000 in June, the government reported last Friday. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7 per cent.