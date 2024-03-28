PREVIOUS ISSUES • March • December • November • October

Cover: In this issue we meet the Mi’kmaq Chief charting a new course for Canada’s largest seafood company. Also: we examine why the percentage of Canadian companies with women CEOs has declined. Plus: we sit down with Jamie Salter of Authentic Brands to discuss how he’s recharged dozens of brands and revitalized the careers of Shaq, David Beckham and more.

March: In this edition, we go inside the lab where Canadian Tire is developing thousands of new gadgets. Also: we focus on Canada’s financial sector and the road it’s taking to net zero. Plus: we talk with the CEO of Live Nation, Arthur Fogel, on how a kid from Ottawa became the king of the global concert business.

December, 2023: In this edition, we choose top performers in five different areas. Five CEOs that are guiding their organizations boldly into the future. Also: We sit down with Jennifer Teskey, a Norton Rose Fulbright litigator, who is about to become the first woman managing partner at a national law firm in Canada. Plus: We take a look at the legal industry, which is racing to adopt new technologies before being left behind.

November, 2023: In this issue, we explore why Canada's future depends on economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities. Also: We talk to Scott Thomson, the new boss of Scotiabank, wildly different than the old boss. Plus: Porter Airlines embarked on an ambitious expansion plan just as the industry hit massive turbulence.

October, 2023: In this issue, we take a look at Canada's Top Growing Companies, a new breed of successful startups taking a more sustainable approach to expansion. Also: How Isadore Sharp went from small-time builder to founder of one of the largest luxury hotel chains in the world. Plus: How Mandy Rennehan, a Nova Scotia lesbian nicknamed Bear, succeeded in the contracting business.

