Report on Small Business Newsletter: In today’s job market, employers can’t be "résumé snobs”

In today’s job market, employers can’t be "résumé snobs”

When the labour market is hot – as it is at the moment, with job openings on the rise across much of the Canadian economy and the latest unemployment rate dipping to just 5.7 per cent – businesses face tougher competition to attract the best new hires, labour watchers say. Story

Former Wattpad executive Eva Lau announces first venture fund

One of Toronto’s most prominent angel investors, former Wattpad Corp. executive Eva Lau, has launched her first venture fund, becoming one of the few women in Canada to lead an early-stage investment firm. Story

U.S. private equity firm takes majority control of Toronto-based software company Cority

U.S. private equity giant Thoma Bravo LLC has bought majority control of one of Toronto’s oldest and steadiest enterprise software providers, Cority Software Inc. Terms were not disclosed, but industry sources believe the deal values the 350-person company at between $500-million and $750-million. Story

Five things I learned from Kevin O’Leary

Mr. Wonderful, a tongue-in-cheek nickname the hard-nosed 1990s software entrepreneur uses himself, was one of five venture capitalists on CBC Television’s Dragons’ Den from 2006 to 2014, and has appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank in the United States since 2009. In April, O’Leary was the headline speaker at a “wealth-building” event in Toronto. Story

Martin Prosserman, the man behind Moores’ suits, opened his first store at 19

When Ann and Yitzchak Prosterman emigrated from Ukraine in 1917 and signed citizen papers in Canada, they forgot to cross the T. So, their son Martin, born in Montreal, became the first Prosserman. When Martin was one, the family moved to Toronto looking for work. It was the Depression, so he grew up barefoot and hungry on Augusta Avenue. Story

WHAT WE’RE READING ELSEWHERE

Traction on Demand is moving big business to small towns

While LinkedIn and Glassdoor might be packed with jobs extolling the virtues of working from home, Burnaby powerhouse Traction on Demand is deliberately bucking the trend. The Georgia Straight

‘Why can’t I buy some munchies?’ Customers, owner question store’s $10K fine for opening on Good Friday

The owner of an independent chain of Winnipeg grocery stores is calling on the Manitoba government to scrap a provincial law after he was slapped with a $10,000 fine for opening on Good Friday. CBC

Losing a battle to internet sales, wedding place in Charlottetown set to close its doors after 40 years

The wedding bells will soon be silenced at a long-time Charlottetown business. After 40 years of helping to make bridal dreams come true, the current owner of The Wedding Place on Kensington Road has decided to close the doors. Journal Pioneer

Black Eyed Peas founder to advise Montreal AI startup on ethics, bias

Will.i.am last performed in Montreal in 2010 but he’s planning to be back a lot more often now. In a board room. BNN Bloomberg

Help Wanted: Banff and Lake Louise battling chronic worker shortage

On the eve of the busiest season in Banff National Park, many employers in the hospitality sector are scrambling to fill vacancies. Global News