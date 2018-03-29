Report on Small Business Newsletter: Ontario companies worried about equal pay rules

Open this photo in gallery Massi Abdollahian sits outside Seneca College in Toronto. Ms. Abdollahian has been working part-time as a library technician at the college for 16 years and currently makes $18.25 an hour, while full-time, permanent staff about $35 an hour in similar roles. Chris Young/The Globe and Mail

Ontario companies worried about upcoming changes requiring equal pay for part-time employees

Companies across Ontario are readying for new rules that require them to pay casual, part-time, temporary and seasonal staff the same as full-time, permanent employees – but both employers and labour advocates are concerned that the regulations are too broad and are causing confusion.

While the changes benefit employees who do the same work as their full-time colleagues, business owners worry about the increase in labour costs and administration that comes with the changes taking effect April 1, alongside other rising expenses.

“This will no doubt be an immediate challenge for employers,” says Craig Stehr, a labour and employment lawyer and partner at Gowling WLG’s Ottawa office who advises employers. And while the legislation appears aimed partly at temporary staffing agencies, Mr. Stehr, who advises employers, says “the consequences will ripple through all sectors of the economy in Ontario.” Full story

Why businesses need to urgently update and upgrade their mobile strategy

More and more people are using mobile devices to browse and search the internet and small business owners must ensure their websites are attracting these potential customers. Full story

Hey millennials: Here’s why joining a startup has nothing to do with the lottery

If you’ve graduated in the past decade, you probably remember the nerve-racking process of choosing your career path. Your first foray into the job market can feel like a game of chess, where every move either brings you closer to your ambitions or sets you back. Full story

Coalition vows to keep fighting small-business tax changes

The fight against Ottawa’s proposed tax changes for small corporations isn’t over, even after watered-down policies were proposed in the latest federal budget following months of business community backlash. Full story (Globe subscribers)

Southern Ontario’s Silicon Valley: Unleashing Waterloo’s tech-innovation sector

In February, the federal government revealed the five regions it aims to turn into tech “superclusters” – Silicon Valley-style innovation ecosystems spread throughout the country. With nearly $1-billion in federal funding earmarked for development, these clusters represent a massive investment in Canada’s knowledge economy, and Kitchener-Waterloo stands to benefit. Full story



Toronto restaurants go global with far-flung expansions

Canadian travellers are increasingly likely to run into the tastes of home when they’re out of the country as well-known chains such as Tim Hortons, Freshii and Smoke’s Poutinerie have expanded internationally. But it’s not just the big chains going global – many small independent players are making the jump, too. Full story

Robo-adviser Nest Wealth launches platform for small-business group RRSP plans

Online portfolio manager Nest Wealth is widening its product shelf to become one of the first robo-advisers to offer group retirement savings plans for small to medium businesses in Canada. Full story

Quebec’s maple syrup farms tap foreign workers to fill labour gap

Under a towering cover of trees, a farm worker hammers a spout into a sugar maple with a brisk toc-toc-toc that breaks the forest silence. Sap soon starts to drip out, in a late-winter ritual that has flowed through the generations in rural Quebec. Full story

Canada needs national council aimed at helping more women run bigger companies, report finds

Canada needs a national women’s business council with a mandate to help develop more female entrepreneurs running larger companies, according to a new report from a cross-border women’s business group. Full story

In a city desperate for more transit, for Toronto’s Little Jamaica it could be bad news

These days, Monica Lewis spends her time at work waiting for customers who never arrive. The owner of Monica’s Cosmetic Supplies Ltd. on Eglinton Ave. West just east of Oakwood Ave., Lewis has operated a business in the neighbourhood for decades. Full story

Canadian small businesses ‘woefully outgunned’ in battle with cybercrime: experts

Almost a third of Canadian businesses unknowingly divulged sensitive information — including customer data — to phishing scams in 2017. Full story