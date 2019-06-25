 Skip to main content

Streetwise CI Financial appoints Darie Urbanky as new president

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise

CI Financial appoints Darie Urbanky as new president

Clare O’Hara Wealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Darie Urbanky has been appointed as CI Financial Corp.’s new president, effective immediately.

Mr. Urbanky, who is also CI’s chief operating officer, has been with the company for 23 years. Over that time he has worked in a number of senior positions in technology and operations, which supported various departments across CI, including investment management, advisory and wealth management operations, sales and marketing, and corporate systems.

Prior to stepping into his role as COO in 2008, he was the chief technology officer of CI Investments Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

"Darie brings a unique and essential combination of experience in management, technology and operations to his new role,” CI’s chief executive Peter Anderson said in a statement.

“He has successfully led the transformation of key parts of our operations through technology and innovation.”

CI, which manages approximately $174-billion in assets, made the announcement on Tuesday – three months after the retirement of former president Sheila Murray. Ms. Murray left her role on March 31 after 11 years working in various executive roles at CI. Mr. Anderson stepped in as president for the 3-month interim while Ms. Murray continues to sit on the board of directors for CI.

Mr. Urbanky’s expertise in technology has played a “key role” in developing CI’s digital strategy, Mr. Anderson said in the announcement, including CI’s acquisition last year of robo-adviser WealthBar Financial Services Inc. and in 2017 when it purchased BBS Securities Inc. – parent company to online brokerage Virtual Brokers.

Mr. Urbanky sits on the boards of BBS, WealthBar and Fundserv.

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter