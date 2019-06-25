CI Financial appoints Darie Urbanky as new president

Darie Urbanky has been appointed as CI Financial Corp.’s new president, effective immediately.
Mr. Urbanky, who is also CI’s chief operating officer, has been with the company for 23 years. Over that time he has worked in a number of senior positions in technology and operations, which supported various departments across CI, including investment management, advisory and wealth management operations, sales and marketing, and corporate systems.
Prior to stepping into his role as COO in 2008, he was the chief technology officer of CI Investments Inc.
"Darie brings a unique and essential combination of experience in management, technology and operations to his new role,” CI’s chief executive Peter Anderson said in a statement.
“He has successfully led the transformation of key parts of our operations through technology and innovation.”
CI, which manages approximately $174-billion in assets, made the announcement on Tuesday – three months after the retirement of former president Sheila Murray. Ms. Murray left her role on March 31 after 11 years working in various executive roles at CI. Mr. Anderson stepped in as president for the 3-month interim while Ms. Murray continues to sit on the board of directors for CI.
Mr. Urbanky’s expertise in technology has played a “key role” in developing CI’s digital strategy, Mr. Anderson said in the announcement, including CI’s acquisition last year of robo-adviser WealthBar Financial Services Inc. and in 2017 when it purchased BBS Securities Inc. – parent company to online brokerage Virtual Brokers.
Mr. Urbanky sits on the boards of BBS, WealthBar and Fundserv.
