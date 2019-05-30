 Skip to main content

Streetwise Financial regulator fines BMO $200,000 for HELOC disclosure issues

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Streetwise

Financial regulator fines BMO $200,000 for HELOC disclosure issues

Alexandra Posadzki Capital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

A financial regulator has fined the Bank of Montreal $200,000 for committing three violations relating to its home-equity line of credit products.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), which regulates financial institutions, said the bank failed to disclose certain information that was required to be disclosed under the cost of borrowing regulations. The bank also failed to meet requirements about the format in which the information was to be disclosed, such as the font style and size.

Home-equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, allow people to borrow against the equity that they have in their homes at attractive rates, which has made them a key source of household credit for Canadians. However, a recent report from credit-monitoring firm TransUnion Canada suggests that tighter mortgage rules have slowed the market for HELOCs.

Story continues below advertisement

The FCAC made its decision on August 24 but only published it on Thursday. The agency said in an e-mail that the delay occurred because it must complete “various administrative processes” before publication.

BMO has been in breach of the rules since Jan. 1, 2010, the FCAC said in a statement.

An estimated 136,075 customers were impacted between January, 2010, and December, 2016.

A BMO spokesperson said there was no financial harm to its customers as a result of the disclosure issue.

“We take our legal and regulatory responsibilities very seriously and have provided our customers with updated cost of borrowing information,” BMO said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all our Streetwise stories. We have a Streetwise newsletter, covering mergers and acquisitions, plus financial services news. It is sent Tuesday to Saturday morning. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter