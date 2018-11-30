Scotiabank shuffles capital markets leadership, Canadian banking executives

Bank of Nova Scotia is re-working the top ranks of its capital markets team, while also shuffling senior executives within its Canadian banking division.

Dieter Jentsch, the head of the Scotiabank’s global banking and markets unit, has announced his retirement after 35 years at the bank. He took over as head of the division in 2016, after the former division head departed. Before that, Mr. Jentsch ran international banking.

In his place, Jake Lawrence and James Neate will become co-heads of global banking and markets. Mr. Jentsch will stay on until the end of January to help with the transition.

The change follows a number of high-profile changes within Scotiabank’s investment banking arm in 2017, including the departure of the global head of investment banking and the exit of Scotiabank’s mergers and acquisitions head.

Mr. Lawrence was appointed executive vice president of global banking and markets in the U.S. last May and will continue to hold that role. Mr. Neate, who was appointed global head of corporate and investment banking this November, had previously served as executive vice president of international corporate and commercial banking.

"Under their joint leadership, Jake and James have the experience and skills to execute on our long-term strategy, strengthening global banking and markets' position in Canadian and International markets,” Scotiabank chief executive Brian Porter said in a statement.

The bank announced a flurry of other changes as well on Friday, including the departure of Brenda Rideout, president and CEO of Tangerine Bank, which is Scotibank’s digital banking arm. Gillian Riley will take the helm at Tangerine. Most recently, Ms. Riley served as executive vice-president of Canadian commercial banking.

Bob Finlay, head of corporate banking for Canada and the U.S. and head of global mining syndications, is also departing from the bank, according to an internal memo obtained by the Globe and Mail.

