Streetwise newsletter: Anbang hires a broker to sell Vancouver properties; Altria makes a big e-cigarettes deal

Anbang hires CBRE to sell four Bentall Centre towers in Vancouver: sources: Anbang Insurance Group has hired a broker to sell its Vancouver office towers and plans to put the properties up for sale early next year, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. The Chinese insurance conglomerate has tapped commercial realtor CBRE to sell four of the five Bentall Centre towers that it owns, said the sources who were not authorized to speak publicly due to confidentiality reasons. Story (Rachelle Younglai, for subscribers)
Charges: Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and another bank have been charged by European Union antitrust regulators for being in a bond trading cartel. Story
Cigarette sector: Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc will buy a 35 per cent stake in Juul Labs Inc for $12.8 billion, a marriage between an old-line tobacco giant and a fast-growing electronic-cigarette rival looking to make inroads among smokers. Story (for subscribers)
