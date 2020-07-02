Streetwise newsletter: Canadian banks’ boycott of Facebook unlikely to make a major dent in social media company’s coffers

Canadian banks’ boycott of Facebook unlikely to make a major dent in social media company’s coffers: By halting ad spending on Facebook Inc. for a month, Canada’s largest banks are sending a message to the social media giant that it must do more to curb hate speech and misinformation, but the lost revenue is unlikely to leave much of a mark. (James Bradshaw)
Brookfield puts US$1-billion behind real estate: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is putting US$1-billion behind its belief that investors are undervaluing its real estate partnership in the punishing era of COVID-19. (David Milstead)
Cirque du Soleil creditors challenge restructuring plan, say they will accept only full repayment: Lenders holding most of Cirque du Soleil’s $1-billion in secured debt will not accept a bid for the insolvent company launched by shareholders this week, and say they will oppose any proposal that does not offer them full payment. (Jeffrey Jones)
Wirecard scandal a ‘massive criminal act,’ head of Germany’s financial watchdog says: The head of Germany’s financial watchdog on Thursday called the accounting scandal at Wirecard AG “a massive criminal act,” while Deutsche Bank said it was considering support for the collapsed payments company’s banking unit. (Reuters)
Sagicor Financial calls off deal with Scotiabank in Trinidad and Tobago: Sagicor Financial Co. Ltd. says it will not go ahead with its acquisition of ScotiaLife Trinidad and Tobago Ltd. (The Canadian Press)
