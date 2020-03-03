Streetwise newsletter: GFL prices IPO below target range

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
DEALS NEWS: MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, IPOs and FINANCINGS
GFL prices IPO below target range: GFL Environmental Inc. has priced shares in its initial public offering below its target range following last week’s meltdown in global financial markets, but it still one of Canada’s largest equity financings at a total of $2.95-billion. (Jeffrey Jones and Tim Kiladze)
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Former financier paid for sports car, kids’ tuition with investor money, court told: The founder of what was once one of Canada’s largest financial planning companies used investor funds for personal expenses such as private school tuition for his children and a sports car, and to pay back investors in "prior schemes,” the Ontario Court of Justice heard on Monday. (Greg McArthur)
TD lowers executive pay as bank fails to meet internal profit goals: Pay for most of Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top executives fell in the last fiscal year as the bank failed to meet its internal profit goals, it said in a shareholder disclosure Monday. (David Milstead and James Bradshaw)
RBC hires OMERS Ventures managing partner Sid Paquette to lead new technology, innovation banking group: Royal Bank of Canada is expanding its efforts to finance Canada’s rapidly growing technology sector, hiring former senior Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement Systems venture-capital investor Sid Paquette to lead a new technology and innovation banking group. (Sean Silcoff and James Bradshaw)
Former Gluskin Sheff executive named co-CEO of Grayhawk as company plans national expansion: Former Gluskin Sheff executive Peter Mann has joined Grayhawk Investment Strategies as co-chief executive officer as the Calgary-based independent brokerage firm unveils plans to expand across Canada. (Clare O’Hara)
