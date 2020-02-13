Streetwise newsletter: Inside the Bondfield investigation: Hundreds of thousands in cash deposits flowed into account, records reveal

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,
FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS
Inside the Bondfield investigation: Hundreds of thousands in cash flowed to account, records reveal: It happened over and over again: cash deposits flowing into a bank account linked to Bondfield Construction Co. Ltd., one of Ontario’s largest builders of public-sector projects.
Ontario prices $500-million seven-year green bond, finance ministry says: Ontario, one of the world’s largest subsovereign debtors, priced on Wednesday a $500 million (US$377-million) 7-year green bond, the finance ministry said, with strong demand helping the province to borrow at a better rate than for its regular bonds. (Reuters)
Manulife boosting dividend 12 per cent on higher profits in fourth-quarter and full year: Manulife Financial Corp. is boosting its quarterly dividend 12 per cent after it capped a stronger 2019 with net earnings more than doubling in the fourth quarter. (The Canadian Press)
SoftBank’s profit wiped out by losses at $100-billion Vision Fund: Quarterly profit at Softbank Group Corp was almost wiped out as the Japanese technology giant was hit for a second straight quarter by losses at its $100 billion Vision Fund. (Reuters)
