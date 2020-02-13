 Skip to main content

Streetwise

Register
AdChoices
Streetwise Newsletter

Streetwise newsletter: Inside the Bondfield investigation: Hundreds of thousands in cash deposits flowed into account, records reveal

For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Here are the top reads on deals and financial services over the last 24 hours,

FINANCIAL SERVICES NEWS

Inside the Bondfield investigation: Hundreds of thousands in cash flowed to account, records reveal: It happened over and over again: cash deposits flowing into a bank account linked to Bondfield Construction Co. Ltd., one of Ontario’s largest builders of public-sector projects.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario prices $500-million seven-year green bond, finance ministry says: Ontario, one of the world’s largest subsovereign debtors, priced on Wednesday a $500 million (US$377-million) 7-year green bond, the finance ministry said, with strong demand helping the province to borrow at a better rate than for its regular bonds. (Reuters)

Manulife boosting dividend 12 per cent on higher profits in fourth-quarter and full year: Manulife Financial Corp. is boosting its quarterly dividend 12 per cent after it capped a stronger 2019 with net earnings more than doubling in the fourth quarter. (The Canadian Press)

SoftBank’s profit wiped out by losses at $100-billion Vision Fund: Quarterly profit at Softbank Group Corp was almost wiped out as the Japanese technology giant was hit for a second straight quarter by losses at its $100 billion Vision Fund. (Reuters)

The Streetwise newsletter is Monday to Friday. If you’re reading this on the web, or if someone forwarded this e-mail to you, you can sign up for Streetwise and all Globe newsletters on our signup page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies